Iwakuni’s Active-Duty Fund Drive bowls for a strike

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speaks to Marines and Sailors about the Active-Duty Fund Drive in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society during the kickoff at the Strike Zone Bowling Center at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization whose long-term mission is to help service members become financially self-sufficient by teaching them to manage their personal finances and prepare for unplanned expenditures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)
