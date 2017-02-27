170227-N-WV703-003
CHANGI, Singapore (Feb. 27, 2017) Sailors assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) conduct duty section turnover. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
