‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance Coldren, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, goes over a pre-flight checklist as Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prep his jet Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Aircraft and Airmen from Kadena's 67th FS, 909th Air Refueling Squadron, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron and 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flew to Guam to participate in the 88th iteration of exercise Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

