‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 67th Fighter Squadron taxi down the flightline Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The aircraft temporarily relocated to Guam to train and conduct simulated combat scenarios with regional allies and partners. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

