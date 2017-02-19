‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance Coldren, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, conducts a pre-flight inspection during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North provides opportunities for aviators from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force to practice combat scenarios in a controlled environment to improve tactics and cohesion among allied units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

