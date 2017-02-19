U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Dubois, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, prepares for flight during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The equipment is maintained and inspected by Airmen from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, who ensure life-saving gear will work properly in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 06:12 Photo ID: 3176586 VIRIN: 170220-F-GR156-030 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.