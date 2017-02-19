‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Airman Rashad Kelley, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, prepares flight equipment for use Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Kelley and other 18th OSS Airmen traveled with the 67th Fighter Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to participate in Cope North, an annual exercise designed to increase interoperability between the U.S, Japan and Australian air forces. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen support aircrew members from various airframes to aid combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

