‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Hatcher, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, salutes an F-15 Eagle pilot from the 67th Fighter Squadron during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Aircraft from the 67th FS, and various units from Kadena Air Base, Japan, are training with other Pacific Air Force units and partners from the U.S. Navy and Japan and Australian air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

