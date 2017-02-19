U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance Coldren, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, tests an oxygen mask with an aircrew flight equipment technician from the 18th Operations Support Squadron during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen conduct a series of tests and checks on equipment before every mission, to include checking the airflow of masks, oxygen levels and ensuring headsets are working properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 06:12 Photo ID: 3176589 VIRIN: 170220-F-GR156-046 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.53 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.