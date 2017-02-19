‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Hatcher, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, steps away from an F-15 Eagle from the 67th Fighter Squadron after marshaling it out to the taxiway during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Through training exercises such as Cope North, the U.S., Japan and Australian air forces develop combat capabilities, enhancing air superiority, electronic warfare, air interdiction, tactical airlift and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

