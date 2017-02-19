U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Tarnutzer, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, awaits for an F-15 Eagle pilot to start his aircraft’s engine during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Maintenance Airmen keep aircraft running safely and effectively which enables Pacific Air Force units, such as the 67th FS, to provide protection and stability throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 06:12
|Photo ID:
|3176597
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-GR156-119
|Resolution:
|3734x2489
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
