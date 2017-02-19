‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Tarnutzer, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, awaits for an F-15 Eagle pilot to start his aircraft’s engine during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Maintenance Airmen keep aircraft running safely and effectively which enables Pacific Air Force units, such as the 67th FS, to provide protection and stability throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

