A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 67th FS, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, is conducting an array of flight operations with other units from U.S. Pacific Air Forces, along with the U.S. Navy and Japan and Australian air forces. The annual exercise provides opportunities for allied units to develop combat capabilities, enhance air superiority, electronic warfare, air interdiction, tactical airlift and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 06:12 Photo ID: 3176609 VIRIN: 170220-F-GR156-199 Resolution: 1743x1162 Size: 348.2 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.