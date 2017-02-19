‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Hatcher, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-15 Eagle, from the 67th Fighter Squadron, to the flightline during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

