U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance Coldren, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, secures his oxygen mask in preparation for a flight during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 06:12 Photo ID: 3176594 VIRIN: 170220-F-GR156-102 Resolution: 3778x2519 Size: 1.24 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.