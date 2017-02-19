U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance Coldren, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, secures his oxygen mask in preparation for a flight during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 06:12
|Photo ID:
|3176594
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-GR156-102
|Resolution:
|3778x2519
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
