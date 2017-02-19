A U.S. Air Force crew chief from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit waits for an F-15 Eagle pilot to start an aircraft’s engine during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The maintenance performed by Airmen around-the-clock is essential for keeping aircraft running safely and effectively. Maintenance Airmen also enable Pacific Air Force units, such as the 67th FS, to protect and stabilize the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 06:12
|Photo ID:
|3176605
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-GR156-146
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 16], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT