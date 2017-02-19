‘Fighting Cocks’ take to the sky for Cope North 17

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance Coldren, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, dons aircrew flight equipment during annual exercise Cope North Feb. 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 67th FS, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, is conducting a series of flight operations with other units from U.S. Pacific Command, Japan and Australian air forces to increase interoperability and readiness within the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

