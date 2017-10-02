170210-N-KJ380-015



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2017) Airman Carmen Apolinar, left, from San Antonio, and Airman Marisa Esparza, from Northfield, Ohio, fake out a line in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 01:47 Photo ID: 3163680 VIRIN: 170210-N-KJ380-015 Resolution: 5332x3555 Size: 1 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.