ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2017) Airman Carmen Apolinar, left, from San Antonio, and Airman Marisa Esparza, from Northfield, Ohio, fake out a line in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)
02.10.2017
02.14.2017
|3163680
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
