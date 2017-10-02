USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser

170210-N-ZQ712-0074 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2017) – Airman Benjamin Kroboth, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), removes chock and chains from the SH-53 Sea Stallion cargo troop and transport aircraft during flight quarters. America is currently underway conducting routine operations in preparation for deployment later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chad Swysgood/Released)

