170201-N-LQ926-057 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 1, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nathan Bratton maintains lookout as Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Allhouse restrains Chief Master-at-Arms Ryan Lyhodges during an active shooter drill on Naval Station Everett. The drill was part of Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield, an annual exercise using realistic scenarios to ensure Navy Security Forces maintain a high level of readiness and are capable of responding to dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3163641
|VIRIN:
|170201-N-LQ926-057
|Resolution:
|3732x2666
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSE Conducts SC-CS 17 Drills [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
