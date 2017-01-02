NSE Conducts SC-CS 17 Drills

170201-N-LQ926-057 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 1, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nathan Bratton maintains lookout as Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyler Allhouse restrains Chief Master-at-Arms Ryan Lyhodges during an active shooter drill on Naval Station Everett. The drill was part of Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield, an annual exercise using realistic scenarios to ensure Navy Security Forces maintain a high level of readiness and are capable of responding to dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Van’tLeven/Released)

