170211-N-KK394-155



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2017) Sailors prepare to launch aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 01:44 Photo ID: 3163638 VIRIN: 170211-N-KK394-155 Resolution: 2979x4468 Size: 980.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.