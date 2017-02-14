Shanghai Dawn 17-1

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Servando Avila, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a Tactical Air Control Party off the coast of Okinawa February 9, 2017. This specific training focused on enhancing efficiency and coordination between air and ground elements, which is crucial to maintain a stronger, more capable forward deployed force of readiness in support of the U.S.-Japan alliance and our regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters)

