170211-N-OS569-081
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2017) A T-45C Goshawk assigned to Carrier Training Wing (CTW) 1 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 01:45
|Photo ID:
|3163650
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-OS569-081
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
