(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunder in the Clouds [Image 6 of 479]

    Thunder in the Clouds

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A Marine with Battery C, Battalion Landing Team, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fires the M777 Howitzer during the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb.10, 2017. MEU-EX is a command and control exercise involving all communication and control agencies from the Command Element, Aviation Combat Element, Ground Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 01:46
    Photo ID: 3163665
    VIRIN: 170208-M-KN503-163
    Resolution: 1434x956
    Size: 109.7 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder in the Clouds [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170211-N-MD713-051
    Thunder in the Clouds
    Damage Control Training Team Drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170209-N-KP948-052
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    NSE Conducts SC-CS 17 Drills
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    170209-N-WV703-043
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    170212-N-WV703-696
    NSE Conducts SC-CS 17 Drills
    170206-N-HV059-070
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170213-N-UD522-005
    170212-N-WV703-1004
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-ZB097-0180
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Cobra Gold 17; Ban Nong Mi School
    170208-N-TL089-123
    170212-N-KP948-054
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Aerial photographs of school during Cobra Gold
    31st MEU Marines, Guam Police Department officers, SWAT team members, shoot down range
    Alpha Company does MCMAP
    170211-N-YL257-075
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170211-N-JI086-078
    170211-N-KP948-066
    170209-N-MY922-0046
    Cobra Gold 17; Ban Nong Mi School
    Sergeant Major Young Post and Relief Ceremony
    170211-N-JI086-034
    170210-N-SS432-022
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines conduct life-saving sustainment training
    170207-N-PP996-022
    Invincible Spirit Festival 2017
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-SS432-031
    SPMAGTF conducts joint medical training
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Thunder in the Clouds
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-WV703-079
    Building Continues During Cobra Gold 2017
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Sergeant Major Young Post and Relief Ceremony
    Echo MCMAP Training
    .50 Cal maintenence
    USS America conducts flight operations
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 17 Participants Continue To Build In Rayong Province
    170210-N-ZB097-0157
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    paint chpping
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170212-N-JI086-006
    170213-N-MU198-097
    Working Together to Build a Better Future:Cobra Gold 2017
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170207-N-PP996-011
    Alpha Co. M203 Live Fire
    170210-N-KP948-118
    170210-N-VN584-560
    170213-N-RY519-069
    170213-N-RY519-050
    Pipe patching training
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    NSE Conducts SC-CS 17 Drills
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Alpha Co. Mortar Live Fire
    HT Grinding
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines conduct life-saving sustainment training
    Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    31st MEU Marines, Guam Police Department officers, SWAT team members, shoot down range
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    170212-N-JI086-010
    SPMAGTF conducts joint medical training
    Cobra Gold 17 Participants Continue To Build In Rayong Province
    170210-N-MJ135-217
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170210-N-GO179-004
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170211-N-WC492-058
    Command Master Chief All Hands Call
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 10, 2017
    Pipe patching training
    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North
    170210-N-XK398-016
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Invincible Spirit Festival 2017
    Building Education Together: Cobra Gold 2017
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170210-N-KP948-178
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Thunder in the Clouds
    Building Education Together: Cobra Gold 2017
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    170210-N-BR551-016
    170210-N-N0901-001
    170208-N-LI768-133
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Visits Saipan
    Thunder in the Clouds
    170210-N-ZB097-0024
    170213-N-N0901-001
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170208-N-OU367-003
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-WV703-170
    .50 caliber maintenence
    Command Master Chief All Hands Call
    Pipe patching training
    170210-N-KP948-036
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Building Continues During Cobra Gold 2017
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17
    170213-N-RY519-054
    170212-N-KP948-077
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    170210-N-KP948-188
    Building Education Together: Cobra Gold 2017
    170211-N-MD713-168
    170212-N-KP948-064
    Alpha Company does MCMAP
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Cobra Gold 17 Participants Continue To Build In Rayong Province
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170212-N-JI086-025
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-DA693-021
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    170210-N-KP948-184
    170207-N-PP996-067
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170208-N-LI768-205
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    170210-N-ZB097-0056
    170212-N-JI086-016
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170210-N-WV703-188
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-GO179-002
    Alpha Company does MCMAP
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-WV703-082
    JP5 filtering
    HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170205-N-PP996-188
    170205-N-PP996-020
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170205-N-PP996-096
    USS America conducts flight operations
    Building Continues During Cobra Gold 2017
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS America conducts flight operaions
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    31st MEU Maritime Raid Force refines urban tactics
    170211-N-KP948-018
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    170210-N-GO179-003
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Alpha Co. Final Conditioning Hike
    Invincible Spirit Festival 2017
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Hué City, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests
    Sergeant Major Young Post and Relief Ceremony
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 10, 2017
    170209-N-MY922-0069
    170213-N-UD522-024
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Green Bay arrives in Sattahip, Thailand
    170211-N-RG360-0028
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-HB733-026
    Alpha Co. Mortar Live Fire
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-AD499-068
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    Alpha Co. Mortar Live Fire
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Alpha Company does MCMAP
    SPMAGTF conducts joint medical training
    170206-N-HV059-004
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Echo MCMAP Training
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    170206-N-PP996-138
    170209-N-WV703-017
    Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    General Robinson Command Site Visit
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    31st MEU Marines, Guam Police Department officers, SWAT team members, shoot down range
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    NSE Conducts SC-CS 17 Drills
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    USS America conducts flight operations
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170211-N-MD713-310
    LCU 1666 departs Green Bay’s well deck
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    170205-N-HV059-109
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170207-N-WV703-024
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    USS America conducts flight operations
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    31st MEU Marines, Guam Police Department officers, SWAT team members, shoot down range
    Alpha Company does MCMAP
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Invincible Spirit Festival 2017
    America Sailors performs JP5 fuel testing
    Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns
    Tarawa Repatriation
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    Invincible Spirit Festival 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 10, 2017
    Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Shore Sailor of the Year
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-SS432-034
    170210-N-MJ135-409
    Alpha Co. Mortar Live Fire
    170205-N-HV059-146
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    31st MEU Marines, Guam Police Department officers, SWAT team members, shoot down range
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Flight operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam
    170210-N-ZB097-0110
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-VN584-915
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines conduct life-saving sustainment training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines conduct life-saving sustainment training
    170204-N-AX638-089
    170210-N-WV703-154
    Building Continues During Cobra Gold 2017
    Alpha Co. Mortar Live Fire
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North
    170210-N-MJ135-073
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Classroom Construction Continues at Ban Nong Mee
    Kilo Co. Fires M240B Machine Guns
    170211-N-WC492-036
    170205-N-PP996-085
    170209-N-OA516-0012
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170213-N-RY519-109
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    36th Cobra Gold
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-VN584-055
    170208-N-WV703-073
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-AD499-324
    170211-N-JI086-095
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170210-N-HB733-030
    170210-N-VN584-058
    Night checks aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Building Continues During Cobra Gold 2017
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    JP5 filtering
    170203-N-BK708-966
    170211-N-MD713-328
    170207-N-PP996-029
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170212-N-KP948-058
    Movement to Grouse Meadows
    170210-N-N0901-002
    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North
    Maritime Raid Force performs urban training
    USS America conducts SCATT Exercise
    170210-N-MJ135-060
    170210-N-VN584-480
    170212-N-WV703-923
    HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17
    170210-N-DA693-010
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170206-N-PP996-105
    Maritime Raid Force performs urban training
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    MA2 Lewis Briefs Redeploying Sailors at Sembach
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS America conducts flight operations
    170205-N-PP996-157
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    170213-N-UD522-084
    Aerial photographs of school during Cobra Gold
    ECC Underwater Phot Training
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Arrives in Guam
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Alpha Co. M203 Live Fire
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Damage Control Training Team Drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170213-N-UD522-030
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170206-N-PP996-127
    170211-N-WC492-053
    170210-N-AD499-005
    170213-N-RY519-097
    170211-N-MD713-017
    170204-N-EO381-010
    170212-N-KP948-056
    USS America conducts SCATT Exercise
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170210-N-AD499-331
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170210-N-GO179-001
    170204-N-AX638-050
    Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    170206-N-PP996-048
    170210-N-SS432-019
    Thunder in the Clouds
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    170209-N-OA516-0054
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170211-N-MD713-129
    CLB-4 Marines Play Games with Students at the Juksamed School, During Cobra Gold 2017
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    170203-N-BK708-958
    170203-N-BK708-962
    Alpha Co. Mortar Live Fire
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Dignified Transfer of Tarawa Marines
    170210-N-HB733-082
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    Invincible Spirit Festival 2017
    170210-N-AD499-107
    Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, awards the 7th Fleet FY-16 Sea Sailor of the Year
    170210-N-BR551-014
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    170211-N-MD713-075
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    170211-N-MD713-034
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    PR Sewing
    170204-N-EO381-054
    Alpha Co. tackles Obstacle Course
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    50-Mile Challenge Hike
    USS America conducts SCATT Exercise
    170211-N-JI086-023
    Thunder in the Clouds
    170209-N-WV703-024
    Truxtun, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017
    Night checks aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Shanghai Dawn 17-1
    170212-N-KP948-060
    ECC Underwater Photo Training
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170213-N-UD522-044
    170208-N-LI768-170
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines conduct life-saving sustainment training
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170212-N-JI086-033
    LS Supply Assistance
    31st MEU Marines, Guam Police Department officers, SWAT team members, shoot down range
    170203-N-BK708-965
    JP5 filtering
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    1st Annual Camp Pendleton Historical Society Awards Dinner
    170209-N-MY922-0114

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    artillery
    battalion landing team
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT