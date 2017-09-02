Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Simmons, both assigned to Expeditionary Combat Camera, conduct underwater photography training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 8. Expeditionary Combat Camera’s divers conduct annual training to maintain their proficiency, ensuring they are ready to support DoD missions worldwide. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 01:45 Photo ID: 3163656 VIRIN: 170208-N-WB378-0056 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 926.1 KB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ECC Underwater Photo Training [Image 1 of 479], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.