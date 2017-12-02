HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170213-N-XK809-083 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, prepare to take off from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

