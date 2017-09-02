170209-N-KP948-052

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 9, 2017) - Lt. Phillip Webster gives the evening pray aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Feb. 9, 2017. Donald Cook, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

