170211-N-MD713-051 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Gary Sinise introduces retired Marine Col. Jay Vargas to speak to local news affiliates on behalf of the Gary Sinise foundation.

This is the fifth annual Invincible Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego. During the festival the Lt. Dan Band played and celebrity chef Robert Irvine cooked to show support for wounded warriors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cameron Pinske/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2016 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 01:46 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US