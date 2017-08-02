ECC Underwater Photo Training

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight (left) and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey, assigned to Expeditionary Combat Camera, conduct underwater photography training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 8. Expeditionary Combat Camera’s divers conduct annual training to maintain their diving proficiency, ensuring they are ready to support DoD missions worldwide. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Simmons)

