170209-N-PL946-040 CRETE, GREECE (Feb. 9, 2017) Sailors from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transit a cave inside of the Ida mountain during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) tour. According to Greek mythology, the god Zeus was born inside the cave. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Spencer Fling/ Released)

GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS