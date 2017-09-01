170109-N-TV230-118
SAN DIEGO (Jan. 9 2016) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Corey Klei demonstrates proper kneeling position during weapons familiarization training with the M9 service pistol aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is moored and homeported at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bill M. Sanders/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 00:16
|Photo ID:
|3093299
|VIRIN:
|170109-N-TV230-118
|Resolution:
|4469x6696
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170109-N-TV230-118 [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT