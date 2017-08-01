USS Wayne E. Meyer Loads Torpedos

170108-N-RM689-292

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 8, 2017) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) guide a retrievable exercise (REX) torpedo into the MK 32 Surface Vessel Torpedo Tube (SVTT). Wayne E. Meyer is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

