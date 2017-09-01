170109-N-CS953-152

ARABIAN SEA (Jan 9, 2017) Crptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Brent Walling rinses his face of Oleoresin Capsaicin after completing security reaction force training on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 9. USS Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)

