170105-N-KB426-168
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2017) The Military Sealift Command Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) pulls alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a replenishment-at-sea. McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 00:14
|Photo ID:
|3093269
|VIRIN:
|170105-N-KB426-168
|Resolution:
|5202x2890
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT