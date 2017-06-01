170106-N-KB426-042
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2017) Damage Controlman Fireman Harley W. Peterson practices rigging a Ram Fan to desmoke a space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)
This work, USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
