170109-N-TH560-375 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2017) Capt. Marvin Thompson (left), deputy commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, addresses service members and guests during an Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 00:14 Photo ID: 3093263 VIRIN: 170109-N-TH560-375 Resolution: 4547x3026 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) PHIBRON 11 Change of Command [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.