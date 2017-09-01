170109-N-EN247-008
BREMERTON, Washington (Jan. 9, 2017) Culinary Specialist Seaman Brandon Rice, from Orange County, California, prepares shepherd's pie in the galley aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is currently in port preparing for a planned incremental availability.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander P. Akre / Not Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 00:15
|Photo ID:
|3093281
|VIRIN:
|170109-N-EN247-008
|Resolution:
|5745x4104
|Size:
|955.22 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170109-N-EN247-008 [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT