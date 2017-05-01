USS John S. McCain Conducts Routine Patrol of South China Sea

170105-N-KB426-218

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). McCain is on patrol in the South China Sea supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Vazquez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 00:13