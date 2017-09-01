PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 9, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 3rd Class Melvin Hayes, right, reports hot spots to the on-scene leader a during general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed in the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Dunford/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 00:15 Photo ID: 3093284 VIRIN: 170109-N-QF605-231 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.13 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170109-N-QF605-231 [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.