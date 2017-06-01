(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 13 of 105]

    Kin Town Fire Department demonstration

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    Children perform a Polynesian-style dance for Okinawa residents and key leadership from Camp Hansen before a Kin Town Fire Department demonstration Jan. 6 in Kin Town, Okinawa, Japan. Polynesian and Hawaiian dances are very popular on Okinawa and in mainland Japan. Fire departments throughout Japan mark the beginning of the new year by demonstrating their life-saving skills in order to flex their capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Douglas D. Simons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 00:14
    Photo ID: 3093272
    VIRIN: 170106-M-OC661-002
    Resolution: 2391x1594
    Size: 307.74 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kin Town Fire Department demonstration [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

