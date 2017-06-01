170106-N-BL607-095

ROTA, Spain (Jan. 6, 2017) Sailors assigned to deck division aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) carry away the ship’s jack staff after departing Rota, Spain. Monterey, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Jenkins/Released)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017