170109-N-JI086-021

SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 9, 2017) A tugboat assists the guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) pull out of Souda Bay, Greece. Porter is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

