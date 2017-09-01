USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) PHIBRON 11 Change of Command

170109-N-TH560-329

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2017) Sailors attend an Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11's change of command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The ship is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, providing rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

