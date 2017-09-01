170109-N-N0601-002
PEARL HARBOR (Jan 9. 2017) Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Robert Burke speaks with Sailors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman during an all-hands call. CNP discussed Sailor 2025 and other important personnel issues during the all hands call. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Christensen/Released)
This work, CNP Visits Sailors in Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 105], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
