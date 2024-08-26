In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Markus Garlauskas discusses why we should think about the potential for a protracted war in the Indo-Pacific and what lessons we should be learning from analyzing the topic. He talks about why we should think about the likelihood of a potential protracted war should peace break in a place like Taiwan and why preparedness matters. He then discusses potential escalation dynamics associated with a protracted and how that changes the deterrence calculus. The conversation then turns to factors the US national security community should consider.
Keywords: China, DPRK, Russia, PLA, decision making, landpower, protracted war, escalation dynamics, simultaneity, authoritarian collusion, coalitions
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 11:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82193
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110528493.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:52
|Artist
|COL Rich Butler and Markus Garlauskas
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|17
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 17 – COL Rich Butler and Markus Garlauskas – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Markus Garlauskas, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.