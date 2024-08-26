Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 17 – COL Rich Butler and Markus Garlauskas – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Markus Garlauskas

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Markus Garlauskas discusses why we should think about the potential for a protracted war in the Indo-Pacific and what lessons we should be learning from analyzing the topic. He talks about why we should think about the likelihood of a potential protracted war should peace break in a place like Taiwan and why preparedness matters. He then discusses potential escalation dynamics associated with a protracted and how that changes the deterrence calculus. The conversation then turns to factors the US national security community should consider.

    Keywords: China, DPRK, Russia, PLA, decision making, landpower, protracted war, escalation dynamics, simultaneity, authoritarian collusion, coalitions

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:10
