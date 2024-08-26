CLSC Dialogues – Ep 17 – COL Rich Butler and Markus Garlauskas – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Markus Garlauskas

In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Markus Garlauskas discusses why we should think about the potential for a protracted war in the Indo-Pacific and what lessons we should be learning from analyzing the topic. He talks about why we should think about the likelihood of a potential protracted war should peace break in a place like Taiwan and why preparedness matters. He then discusses potential escalation dynamics associated with a protracted and how that changes the deterrence calculus. The conversation then turns to factors the US national security community should consider.



Keywords: China, DPRK, Russia, PLA, decision making, landpower, protracted war, escalation dynamics, simultaneity, authoritarian collusion, coalitions