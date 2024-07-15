Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 13 – Josh Arostegui and Rick Gunnell – An Interview with Dennis Blasko

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 13 – Josh Arostegui and Rick Gunnell – An Interview with Dennis Blasko

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Josh Arostegui, and Rick Gunnell interview renowned China expert Dennis Blasko. They discuss the origins of Blasko's interest in China and the PLA, then delve into his research and writing on Chinese landpower. Blasko provides wisdom and insight China watchers as they continue the tradition of researching, analyzing, and educating.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81499
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110438765.mp3
    Length: 00:23:57
    Artist Josh Arostegui and Rick Gunnell
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 13 – Josh Arostegui and Rick Gunnell – An Interview with Dennis Blasko, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    career
    China
    PLA
    landpower
    open source analysis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download