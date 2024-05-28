Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 4 – Dr. Brendan Mulvaney – China Center Director Series – China Aerospace Studies Institute

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 4 – Dr. Brendan Mulvaney – China Center Director Series – China Aerospace Studies Institute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Dr. Brendan Mulvaney is the director of the department of the Air Force's China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI). In this episode, Mulvaney introduces CASI, its mission, researchers, product lines, and more. The organization is the Department of Air Force’s premiere center for the study of China and its aerospace capabilities.

    Keywords: China Aerospace Studies Institute, China, global order, strategy, education

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80699
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110342921.mp3
    Length: 00:06:03
    Artist Dr. Brendan Mulvaney
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 4
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 4 – Dr. Brendan Mulvaney – China Center Director Series – China Aerospace Studies Institute, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strategy
    China
    education
    China Aerospace Studies Institute
    global order

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT