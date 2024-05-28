CLSC Dialogues – Ep 4 – Dr. Brendan Mulvaney – China Center Director Series – China Aerospace Studies Institute

Dr. Brendan Mulvaney is the director of the department of the Air Force's China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI). In this episode, Mulvaney introduces CASI, its mission, researchers, product lines, and more. The organization is the Department of Air Force’s premiere center for the study of China and its aerospace capabilities.



Keywords: China Aerospace Studies Institute, China, global order, strategy, education