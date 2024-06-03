CLSC Dialogues – Ep 8 – COL Rich Butler and Dr. John Deni – On "Coalition of the unWilling and unAble: European Realignment and the Future of American Geopolitics"

COL Rich Butler and Dr. John Deni discuss Deni's book Coalition of the unWilling and unAble: European Realignment and the Future of American Geopolitics. The conversation addresses Europe's relationship with China and what it means for America and the rest of the world.



Keywords: China, Europe, America, EU, geopolitics