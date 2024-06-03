Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 8 – COL Rich Butler and Dr. John Deni – On "Coalition of the unWilling and unAble: European Realignment and the Future of American Geopolitics"

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    COL Rich Butler and Dr. John Deni discuss Deni's book Coalition of the unWilling and unAble: European Realignment and the Future of American Geopolitics. The conversation addresses Europe's relationship with China and what it means for America and the rest of the world.

    Keywords: China, Europe, America, EU, geopolitics

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 09:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80816
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110357856.mp3
    Length: 00:25:06
    Artist COL Rich Butler and Dr. John Deni
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 8
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 8 – COL Rich Butler and Dr. John Deni – On "Coalition of the unWilling and unAble: European Realignment and the Future of American Geopolitics", by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    America
    Europe
    China
    EU
    geopolitics

