    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 9 – Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens – Politics of the North Korean Diaspora

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 9 – Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens – Politics of the North Korean Diaspora

    In this episode, Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens discusses her book, Politics of the North Korean Diaspora, which was published by Cambridge University Press in January 2024. The conversation includes a look at how North Korea’s regime influences global diaspora politics and how émigrés view and participate in host country civic roles and political systems.

    Keywords: North Korea, DPRK, transnational politics, North Korean diaspora, global politics

