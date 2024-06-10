CLSC Dialogues – Ep 9 – Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens – Politics of the North Korean Diaspora
In this episode, Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens discusses her book, Politics of the North Korean Diaspora, which was published by Cambridge University Press in January 2024. The conversation includes a look at how North Korea’s regime influences global diaspora politics and how émigrés view and participate in host country civic roles and political systems.
Keywords: North Korea, DPRK, transnational politics, North Korean diaspora, global politics
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 06:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80887
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110372127.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:30
|Artist
|Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|9
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 9 – Dr. Sheena Chestnut Greitens – Politics of the North Korean Diaspora, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT