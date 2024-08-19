Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 16 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco Lyons – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with COL Marco Lyons

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 16 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco Lyons – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with COL Marco Lyons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, COL Marco Lyons discusses how the Pacific Army sees, understands, and utilizes landpower in the region from peacetime to a potential protracted war. He further articulates how the U.S. Army, Pacific conducts campaigning, prepares for crisis, deters conflict – and prevails in a protracted war, if necessary, in this unique region. Marco discusses the impact of Army modernization, new concepts and capabilities, and working with allies and key security partners in ways that re-enables maneuver. The discussion wraps up with insights on command relationships in this vast region.

    Keywords: China, U.S. Army Pacific, Indo-Pacific, operational environment, operational level of war, campaigning, planning, allies and partners, protracted war, command and control, posture, force modernization, protracted war, fires, maneuver, landpower

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82090
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110516587.mp3
    Length: 00:22:25
    Artist COL Rich Butler and COL Marco Lyons
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 16
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 16 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco Lyons – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with COL Marco Lyons, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    maneuver
    Indo-Pacific
    force modernization
    operational environment
    landpower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download