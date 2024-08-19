CLSC Dialogues – Ep 16 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco Lyons – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with COL Marco Lyons

In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, COL Marco Lyons discusses how the Pacific Army sees, understands, and utilizes landpower in the region from peacetime to a potential protracted war. He further articulates how the U.S. Army, Pacific conducts campaigning, prepares for crisis, deters conflict – and prevails in a protracted war, if necessary, in this unique region. Marco discusses the impact of Army modernization, new concepts and capabilities, and working with allies and key security partners in ways that re-enables maneuver. The discussion wraps up with insights on command relationships in this vast region.
Keywords: China, U.S. Army Pacific, Indo-Pacific, operational environment, operational level of war, campaigning, planning, allies and partners, protracted war, command and control, posture, force modernization, protracted war, fires, maneuver, landpower
