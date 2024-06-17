CLSC Dialogues – Ep 10 – MAJ Brennan Deveraux and Josh Arostegui – "Arming Allies and Partners: How Foreign Military Sales Can Change the China Problem"
China, military weapons
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81037
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110393399.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:44
|Artist
|MAJ Brennan Deveraux and Josh Arostegui
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 10 – MAJ Brennan Deveraux and Josh Arostegui – "Arming Allies and Partners: How Foreign Military Sales Can Change the China Problem", by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT